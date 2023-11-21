Video: Ukrainian Sniper Breaks World Record After Killing Russian Soldier From 3.8 km Away

Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, 2022. (Representative pic)

A Ukrainian sniper is believed to have broken the world record by killing a Russian soldier at a distance of nearly 3.8 kilometres (around 2.3 miles). According to Newsweek, Kyiv's security service on Saturday said that the sniper broke the previous world record by approximately 260 meters (just over 850 feet). "He hit a Russian soldier from an incredible distance. SBU (Security Service of Ukraine) snipers are changing the rules of world sniping, demonstrating the ability to work effectively at fantastic distances," the security service said, as per the outlet.

A video going viral on social media showed the moment the Ukrainian soldier set the record. The shot was said to be made with a domestically produced rifle dubbed 'the lord of the Horizon'. The footage showed one of the Russian soldiers dropping to the ground after the Ukrainian sniper took the long-distance shot.

Take a look at the video below:

A Ukrainian sharpshooter shattering the longest kill record.



A new record claim for a successful sniper shot was set when a Ukrainian sniper and special operations serviceman from the Security Service of Ukraine, or SBU, hit a Russian soldier at 3,800 meters (2,36 miles).



Prior… pic.twitter.com/HtMGNkHSUU — War&Peace (@realpeacenotwar) November 19, 2023

According to Metro, the sniper broke the previous record held by a Canadian special forces sniper who shot at a distance of 3.54 kilometres in Iraq in 2017. British sniper Craig Harrison also held the title after he killed a Taliban fighter in Afghanistan in 2009, from a distance of 2.48 kilometres.

Meanwhile, over the weekend, Ukrainian soldiers intercepted a barrage of strategic drones launched against the country by Russia overnight. According to Newsweek, Kyiv's air defence system destroyed 15 out of 20 drones used by Moscow. Ukraine's General Staff on Sunday said that over the last 24 hours, Moscow launched five missiles and 76 airstrikes against Ukraine. More than 150 Ukrainian settlements in the north, east and south of the country came under artillery fire over the past day, Ukraine's military added.

Russian Defence Ministry, on the other hand, said that its southern grouping of forces has stopped six Ukrainian attacks around Marinka and the villages of Klishchiivka and Shumy.