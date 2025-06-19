Video: SpaceX Starship Explodes During Routine Static Fire Test

Elon Musk's commercial space flight company SpaceX suffered a loss on Wednesday after its tenth Starship exploded at its testing sites in the United States' Texas.

According to Texas authorities, no one was injured in the explosion.

In a post on X, SpaceX said the incident took place on Wednesday, at around 11 pm CT (9.30 am on Thursday IST) when the Starship was preparing for the 10th flight test.

Massive explosion as Ship 36 explodes on the Static fire test stand.



This will be a major setback as there is likely significant damage to the entire back half of Massey's pic.twitter.com/8cB7PRWI0e — Zack Golden (@CSI_Starbase) June 19, 2025

"A safety clear area around the site was maintained throughout the operation and all personnel are safe and accounted for," it said.

"Our Starbase team is actively working to safe the test site and the immediate surrounding area in conjunction with local officials. There are no hazards to residents in surrounding communities, and we ask that individuals do not attempt to approach the area while safing operations continue," it added.