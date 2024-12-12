Video: Plane Crashes Into Vehicles On Texas Highway, Splits In Half; 4 Injured

At least four people were injured after a small plane landed on a South Texas highway on Wednesday before crashing into three cars. After the crash, the twin-engine propeller plane split in two, leaving debris scattered across the busy roadway, the authorities said.

The aircraft crashed on the State Highway Loop 463, in Victoria City of South Texas at around 3 pm, according to a report by NBC.

Four people injured in the crash were taken to the hospitals, of them, three had non-life-threatening wounds. The fourth person was taken to another facility for a higher level of care, police said.

Addressing reporters, Deputy Police Chief Eline Moya of the Victoria Police Department said, "We are glad that it wasn't worse than what it is. This is not something we see every day."

"But we are glad that people seem to be OK, and they are getting checked out," she added.

The moments before the crash and the devastation that followed were captured on camera by observers on the roadway. The footage, which is being widely shared on social media, shows the aircraft flying very low before landing on a street.

The video then shows the plane splintered in two near the highway overpass, with debris scattered across the road.

The plane, a twin-engine Piper PA-31, was carrying just the pilot at the time of the crash, according to a report by Fox News Digital.

The Victoria Police Department and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) have begun their investigation into the crash.

Per a FlightAware report, the aircraft took off from the Victoria Regional Airport around 9:52 am and was airborne for around five hours before the crash.