Video Shows Pakistani Actress Throwing Plastic Waste Into River, Internet Angry

Pakistani film star Resham was seen discarding a plastic packing into the river.

Social media users are slamming Pakistani actor Resham after a recent video of her throwing plastic bags into the river went viral. The actor said she was there to feed aquatic animals, but it ended up being a "charity gone wrong" event. Resham apologised for her actions and blamed "COVID-related brain fog" after receiving a lot of criticism for polluting the river, according to Pakistani media.

Resham can be seen in the footage stepping out of her car, tearing open a package of meat and tossing pieces of it into the water. She then cracks open two loaves of bread and dumps those as well into the river. The actor can be seen tossing the plastic packing that the food items were packaged in into the river in both cases.

Morons of Pakistan 😖

pic.twitter.com/bKxSpCojBu — Khurram Qureshi (@qureshik74) September 12, 2022

This caused the general public to take a shot at the actress amid the ongoing crisis that Pakistan is already facing.

She was criticised online not only by average Twitter users but also by a famous Pakistani celebrity.

In a tweet, Meesha Shafi, a well-known singer from the country, also denounced Resham's acts.

Ms Shafi said, "Distributing aid on camera to victims of horrific floods caused by giant climate change calamity right after throwing groceries and plastic shoppers/trays into a river (also on camera)."

Distributing aid on camera to victims of horrific floods caused by giant climate change calamity right after throwing groceries and plastic shoppers/trays into a river (also on camera)



😭🤔 — MEESHA SHAFI (@itsmeeshashafi) September 13, 2022

The actor was compelled by the backlash to publish an Instagram video in which she apologised.

Whatever happened, according to her, wasn't supposed to happen. "I am a human, and it is in the nature of humans to make mistakes."

She offered her apologies to the entire nation and promised never to repeat the same mistake. She also accepted full responsibility for the incident.