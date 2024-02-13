Video Shows Massive Fire Engulfing Newly Built Water Park In Sweden

The cause of the blaze is still unknown.

A massive fire erupted at a newly built water park in Gothenburg, Sweden, on Monday. According to a press note, 16 people were sent to the hospital for minor injuries, and cops said that one person is currently missing. The cause of the blaze is still unknown but authorities said they evacuated a hotel and nearby offices following the incident. They also warned residents to stay inside because of the thick smoke.

The massive blaze ripped through several yet-to-be-opened waterslides at the Oceana waterpark in Gothenburg. A harrowing video shot by witnesses and shared on X showed the slides engulfed in flames sending black plumes into the sky. It also showed at least three explosions sending debris from nearby buildings scattering over the burning waterslides.

In Gothenburg, Sweden, I guess 'someone' didn't like the new waterpark being built



And 'someone' just happened to be there filming it through a window~ pic.twitter.com/EtnH1jhx3T — TruthInBytes (@bytesintruth) February 12, 2024

The water park, which was due to open later this year, was part of an expansion of Liseberg Amusement Park. "The fire, which started on the outside of the southern part of the building, quickly spread to parts of the pool hall," Liseberg said in a statement.

"We are deeply saddened by the devastating event. Our primary task now is to assist the police in the search for the missing person and to support everyone affected," said Liseberg CEO Andreas Andersen.

Separately, the New York Post reported that a subcontractor had been doing some installations when the blaze started.

Following the incident, the fire department urged those living in the vicinity to stay inside and to keep windows closed to protect against the fumes and thick black smoke. Nearby hotel and office facilities were also evacuated, the police said. The roads leading to the site have also been blocked as the firefighters continue to battle the flames.

"Liseberg has established continuous communication with the fire department, police, the local hospitals, and the construction contractor NCC to coordinate efforts," the waterpark said in a statement.

According to The Sun, witnesses said there was a strong smell of "burnt plastic" in the air. "First we saw smoke, then fire and then it exploded. We have seen how the water slide has been formed over several months. Now it only looks like there is a skeleton left," said another eyewitness.