Video Shows Man Jumping Over Bench, Attacking Judge In Las Vegas Courtroom

In a dramatic moment caught on camera, a man who was denied bail attacked a judge during his sentencing in a Las Vegas courtroom on Wednesday. According to the New York Post, Deobra Redden, 30, was in court in Las Vegas for a sentencing hearing after pleading guilty to attempted battery with substantial bodily harm. However, Clark District Court Judge Mary Kay Holthus denied probation in his case, citing his criminal history. She said, ''I think it's time he got a taste of something else because I just can't with that history.''

Seconds later, chaos erupted as the man leaped over the judge's bench, landing atop her. The judge can be heard crying out for help as he repeatedly punched her while screaming expletives. The man was also heard shouting ‘nah, f*** that b****' shortly before the violence erupted.

Meanwhile, several court and jail officers along with security guards tried to subdue Mr. Redden while also punching him and were able to eventually restrain him. He was arrested and charged with multiple new felony charges including battery on a protected person, referring to the judge and court officers.

Watch the video here:

A man attacked a Clark County judge in court today after she denied his probation. 😬 pic.twitter.com/CkJXj7Tc5a — non aesthetic things (@PicturesFoIder) January 3, 2024

According to the Las Vegas District Court, Judge Holthus experienced some injuries but was not hospitalised. However, her condition is being monitored. A court marshal was also injured and taken to a hospital, where he was believed to be in stable condition.

Here is the full video:

(Disclaimer: Strong language and Violence. Viewer discretion advised)

Man assaults judge in Las Vegas after probation request denied. pic.twitter.com/Vw5emstedD — Great Clips (@Altaynova) January 3, 2024

"Thank God the judge is okay. Thank God for the heroic efforts of those who came to her aid, especially her marshal and her law clerk. Without them, the situation would have been much worse as this defendant exhibited extremely violent behavior and I'm confident there will be consequences,'' Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson said in a statement.

“We commend the heroic acts of her staff, law enforcement, and all others who subdued the defendant. The court remains committed to a safe and secure courthouse and courtrooms. We are reviewing all our and will do whatever is necessary to protect the judiciary, the public, and our employees, '' the District Court said.

According to court documents, Redden previously spent time in prison, including in 2015 when he was sentenced to a minimum of 19 months for attempted theft. He also served time in 2021 for domestic battery, according to Nevada Department of Corrections records.