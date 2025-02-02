Advertisement

Video Shows Hundreds Of Spiders Swarming The Sky In Brazil, Expert Explains The Reason

The bizarre video sparked widespread curiosity and quickly went viral online, baffling viewers.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Video Shows Hundreds Of Spiders Swarming The Sky In Brazil, Expert Explains The Reason
Experts have revealed that the spectacle of spiders falling from the sky is a natural occurrence.

A chilling spectacle unfolded in Sao Thome das Letras, Brazil, as hundreds of eight-legged creatures appeared to rain down from the sky. The eerie incident, which resembled a scene from a horror movie, was captured in rare footage and recently shared on social media. The bizarre video sparked widespread curiosity and quickly went viral online, baffling viewers. 

One user shared the video and wrote, "Spiders have taken over the sky in Brazil. This apocalypse happens every year from December to March in hot and humid weather in rural areas. Huge groups of up to 500 spiders weave webs that stretch across the entire sky. There is no danger to humans."

Watch the videos here:

Despite its unsettling appearance, experts have revealed that the spectacle of spiders falling from the sky is a natural occurrence. Biologist Kayron Passos explained that the phenomenon was caused by a massive spider web hosting hundreds of spiders engaged in a synchronised mating ritual. As the spiders concluded their ritual, they released themselves from the web, creating the illusion of spiders raining down from the sky.

Mr Passos said, "It's a spider orgy. The females have something called spermatheca, where they store the semen of different males to fertilise the eggs. This way, the female ensures that she will have several different offspring and increase genetic variability."

Mr Passos further explained that female spiders exhibit a unique reproductive behaviour, where they continue to collect and store sperm from males even after fertilisation has occurred, allowing them to utilize the stored semen for future egg-laying.

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Spider Rain, Brazil, Sao Thome Das Letra
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com