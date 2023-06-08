4 Children Stabbed In France, Video Shows Suspect Trying To Run

The France stabbing suspect was arrested by the security forces.

A video purportedly showing a man running after stabbing five people on Thursday has appeared on social media. The clip has been posted by a freelance journalist and is gaining traction on Twitter. He is said to be a Syrian asylum seeker.

The six-second clip shows the man wearing black shorts and sweatshirt running across a park and locals chasing him. The man is also wearing a cap. Some screams can be heard in the background.

#Breaking: Update - Video footage reportedly taken minutes after the terror stabbing attack in #Annecy, #France, showing you the Syrian suspect running away after being chased by locals, while people scream for help in the background for the children that had been stabbed. pic.twitter.com/WufuLkgMkf — Sotiri Dimpinoudis (@sotiridi) June 8, 2023

Four children are among those stabbed in the town of Annecy in the French Alps.

According to news agency AFP, the man armed with a knife attacked a group of children aged around three years old as they played in a park near the lake in the town at around 9:45 am (local time).

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin tweeted that the culprit "has been arrested thanks to the rapid reaction of security forces".

At least three of the victims were in critical condition, AFP further reported.

Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne's office announced she was travelling to the scene and MPs in the national parliament held a minute's silence as news of the attack broke in the French media.