Video Shows Driver And Passenger Opening Fire At Each Other On Moving Bus In US

The incident happened when the passenger started a verbal argument with the bus driver.

A dramatic video has surfaced online showing a bus driver and passenger opening fire on each other on a moving bus in Charlotte, North Carolina, earlier this month. According to a CNN report, 22-year-old Omarri Tobias began arguing with driver David Fullard after asking to get off between stops. The driver told the passenger he would have to wait until the next approved stop following which a heated argument started.

''I dare you. Touch me,'' Mr. Tobias can be heard saying in the video. He then pulled out a gun, and the bus operator also pulled out a firearm and they both shot at each other, Charlotte Area Transit System said. The bullets fired by the two men shattered the glass partition that separates the driver from the passengers.

While the driver was struck in the arm, the passenger was struck in the abdomen, according to the transit system. The driver then stopped the bus and left his seat as Mr. Tobias crawled his way toward the rear of the bus.

Watch the video here:

#Charlotte#NC

“The Charlotte Area Transit System is sharing surveillance video from inside one of its buses after a shootout between a passenger and the bus driver.”

pic.twitter.com/Vr6f8iAlSg — Shane B. Murphy (@shanermurph) May 27, 2023

The remaining passengers were forced to the back of the bus by the driver who continued to wave his gun before firing another round at the suspect, according to CNN. Meanwhile, the injured passenger opened the rear door and made an exit, while Mr Fullard exited from the bus' front door.

Both Mr. Fullard and Mr. Tobias are in stable condition and are expected to recover.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said they have charged Mr. Tobias with assault using a deadly weapon, inflicting serious injuries, communicating threats, and carrying a concealed firearm.

On the other hand, RATP Dev, the third-party operator of the city's buses, said it had "parted ways" with Mr. Fullard after he violated employee policy by carrying a firearm on the job, as per WCNC.

Mr. Fullard's attorney, Ken Harris, told WSOC that he had a weapon because he did not feel safe on the job. He has not been charged for now.