Video Shows Bird Flying Into US Military Jet, Causing It To Crash

A video recently released by the US military shows the moment a bird flew into a fighter jet last year, causing it to crash near Lake Worth during landing approach. The incident took place last September, but the video has been released now. The T-45C Goshawk was conducting a training exercise when the 4.5-pound bird ingested into the jet's single engine as it descended towards a runway at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth, according to a report in Fox News.

The jet burst into flames within seconds after crash on September 19, 2021, and damaged three houses, according to US Navy report, said Fox News. Three people were injured in the incident.

The new footage shows a bird flying into the jet, and also contains the voice of the pilot who is heard saying there is an emergency.

Lake Worth, Texas: New video released by the military shows the moment a bird flew into a military jet last year, which caused it to crash into a Lake Worth neighborhood and cause major damage to a home.



The crash happened back on September 19, 2021 pic.twitter.com/4zIt0rTFYE — PXP Security & Inves (@PXPSecurityInve) September 19, 2022

The pilot is first heard saying they would try to make it to the runway, but then says they are not going to make it. An alarm sound is also heard in the cockpit video.

There were two people in the plane - an instructor and a student - and both ejected before the crash, Fox News further said.

Out of the three homes, Chris Sellers' family had the luckiest escape as the jet's engine landed inches away from the spat where he was sitting with his 9-year-old daughter.

Sky News said the damage was worth 41 million pound when the jet dropped from the sky.

An investigation was launched days after the crash but a year later, it is still unclear what caused the plane to go down.