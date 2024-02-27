Video: Security Officer Points Gun At US Soldier Aaron Bushnell As He Burns To Death

Secret Service officers managed to extinguish the flames.

A 25-year-old US Airman Aaron Bushnell, protesting against Israel's war in Gaza, set himself on fire in front of the Israeli embassy in Washington DC on Sunday. The dramatic event transpired at 13:00 local time, witnessed by onlookers and captured in a live video streamed on Twitch.

Dressed in military uniform, Bushnell, in his final moments, shouted "free Palestine" before self-immolating. While he was burning, a security officer kept a gun fixed on Bushnell throughout the incident. Conflicting reports on social media say that the security officer was either a US police officer or an Israeli embassy guard.

Secret Service officers managed to extinguish the flames, and Bushnell was swiftly transported to the hospital in critical condition where he died.

As people rushed to try and save his life, an Israeli embassy agent held a gun fixed on Aaron Bushnell following his self-immolation.

The Pentagon labeled the event as a "tragic event". While embassy staff members emerged unharmed, bomb disposal units were sent due to concerns about a suspicious vehicle at the scene.

Authorities, including Washington police, the Secret Service, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, are actively investigating the incident. The circumstances surrounding Bushnell's actions, as well as any potential connections to wider groups or motives, are being investigated.

Aaron Bushnell, originally from San Antonio, Texas, had military ties, as reported by Stars and Stripes, a military newspaper, which indicated that he held the rank of senior airman.

The Israel-Gaza war, which erupted on October 7 last year, continues to draw international attention and criticism. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in an interview with CBS News on Sunday, defended the military offensive.