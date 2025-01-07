"I Won't Bite": Senator's Husband Refuses To Shake Hands With Kamala Harris

A seemingly awkward moment at the swearing-in ceremony of US senators on Friday has become the talk of the town after Republican Senator Deb Fischer's husband appeared to refuse to shake Vice President Kamala Harris' hand. A video is doing rounds on social media in which Bruce Fisher can be seen standing stiffly beside his Senator wife with a cane in one hand and a bible in another.

Deb subtly nudged her husband to move closer to Harris.

To this, the Vice President said jokingly, "It's okay, I won't bite. Don't worry".

Bruce appeared to smile but he did not make eye contact with Harris.

After Harris conducted the Senator's swearing-in ceremony, the two shook hands. Harris then put her hand forward towards Bruce for a handshake, but he seemingly refused it. He, instead, offered a short "thank you" and put his other hand in his pants pocket.

The Vice President gave an awkward eyebrow-raising reaction.

GOP Senator Deb Fischer's husband, Bruce, refuses to shake Vice President Kamala Harris's hand after her swearing-in. Truly classless. pic.twitter.com/a0ZQuDV0t0 — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) January 6, 2025

Many liberals on social media attacked Bruce over the gesture.

Liberal podcaster Brian Tyler Cohen wrote on X: "The husband of a Republican senator just refused to shake hands or make eye contact with Vice President Harris. The level of class you can expect from MAGA".

Author Don Winslow called Bruce's gesture "disgraceful", saying, "he cannot muster a few seconds of class to shake the hands of @VP Kamala Harris. States. IMO, only thing Bruce showed here was that pigs don't only live on farms. He is a pig."

Radio host Roland Martin said, "@SenatorFischer's a-hole husband, Bruce, wouldn't even look her in the eye. In the FULL video, he didn't even want to stand next to her! Stop making excuses. He QUICKLY put his hand in his pocket so as not to touch her."

However, Republicans defended the Senator's husband saying he was just holding a cane in his hands.