Video: Prince Louis Steals The Show With Dance At Kate's 1st Public Event

Prince Louis, the youngest son of Prince William and his wife Kate, stole the show today during the Princess of Wales' first public appearance since surgery five months ago revealed the presence of cancer. The 6-year-old was seen dancing during today's Trooping the Colour ceremony, which marks the official birthday of the British monarch, King Charles. Videos of Louis dancing have gone viral on social media.

In the videos, Louis is seen standing on Buckingham Palace's balcony with Kate and his siblings - Prince George and Princess Charlotte - during the parade. He breaks into an impromptu dance and does not stop even after a mild scolding from his elder sister Charlotte.

Kate, whose royal name is Princess Catherine, is seen smiling as Louis continues his dance.

Minutes before Louis' light moment, Kate rode in a carriage with her three children before disembarking to watch proceedings from a viewing point.

Crowds lining the streets waved and cheered as the carriage went past.

The appearance comes nearly three months after the future queen revealed she was receiving chemotherapy treatment. The 42-year-old princess had not been seen at a public engagement since a Christmas Day service last year.

Charles rode in a separate carriage with Queen Camilla, followed by Prince William, Charles' heir and Kate's husband, who was on horseback along with other senior members of the royal family.