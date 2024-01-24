Video: Powerful Waves Strike Key US Military Installation In Marshall Islands

The waves damaged the infrastructure, forcing dozens of people to evacuate the island.

Huge waves struck a United States military base in the Marshall Islands, causing flooding on one-third of the island and impacting sensitive equipment. This incident on Roi-Namor Island, utilized for U.S. missile and space testing, has raised concerns regarding escalating sea levels and the likelihood of more severe weather events. Approximately 80 individuals were evacuated, and fortunately, there have been no major injuries reported. The assessment of the extent of damage is currently underway.

A horrifying video captured the moment when colossal waves stormed a US military dining hall on Roi-Namur Island, shattering doors and windows. The raging water surged through the room, tossing furniture and nearly reaching the ceiling. This shocking scene, posted on X, unfolded at the crucial missile defense site, raising concerns about future coastal threats from extreme weather and rising sea levels.

Shortly thereafter, another wave, seemingly larger, crashed down, bringing additional water with it. In a cinematic-like scenario, the lights then went off.

Roi-Namur Island was struck by several substantial waves on Saturday night. It was NOT a tsunami. The powerful waves, driven by cyclonic surges in the open sea, affected the island located in the northern part of the Kwajalein Atoll in the Marshall Islands.



"On the night of January 20, 2024, a series of weather-driven waves resulted in significant ocean water inundation of the island of Roi-Namur," said the US Army in a statement Tuesday. The island is the second-largest island of the Kwajalein Atoll in the Republic of the Marshall Islands.

"Clearing the runway on Roi-Namur and assessing its safety is our top priority now that we have evacuated personnel not required for the initial response efforts," Col. Drew Morgan, a commander of the U.S. Army Garrison, Kwajalein Atoll, said in a statement. "Once the runway is open, we can move people and equipment back and forth to start the recovery process."