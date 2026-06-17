Video: Plane Crashes On Texas Highway, Cockpit Window Broken For Rescue

A small plane crashed on a highway in Laredo, Texas, and caught fire Tuesday night, causing chaos as people left their vehicles to frantically try to smash the cockpit window and free people inside.

Police say six people were onboard and one was killed. The plane crashed in Laredo shortly after 10 p.m., said Jose Baeza, an investigator with the Laredo Police Department.

There were no immediate reports of any injuries to those in vehicles on the highway, Loop 20, he said. The Loop has been closed in both directions.

Video posted online shows the plane on its side, crashed into a highway barrier.

Zayra Garza, an esthetician, was driving her coworkers home when she came upon the plane crash. She began shooting video as she approached the scene and then stopped her vehicle across from the crippled jet, which was on fire.

She saw someone inside the plane trying to break the cockpit window to escape. Soon, people got out of their vehicles to try to smash the window from the outside.

Garza's husband jumped out of their vehicle to help and Garza then saw the door of the plane open. She said three people who looked to be teenagers rushed out, followed by someone who appeared to be a pilot. Another member of the crew tried to pull from the plane a person who seemed to be unconscious .

“It looked like part of a movie. I was in shock,” Garza said.

“What was worrying me was the fire,” she said. “I was concerned that it could have just exploded at any time.”