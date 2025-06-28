On Camera: 9 Swept Away In Flash Floods In Pak, Outing Turns Tragic For Family

A picnic outing turned tragic for a family in Pakistan after nine out of 18 members of the group lost their lives in the Swat River flash floods. The incident occurred in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Friday.

In a spine-chilling video, a group of people are stranded on a few rocks surrounded by strong currents. NDTV does not confirm the authenticity of the video.

A Country where helicopter reaches to dry the Cricket ground in few minutes. Yet can't reach in Several hours to save human lives. #Swat pic.twitter.com/vJAPDQnPJ6 — Aima Khan (@aima_kh) June 27, 2025

“Rescue operation is being conducted at five different locations and 80 personnel of Rescue 1122 are participating in the search operation,” Rescue 1122 Director General Shah Fahad told Reuters.

A member of the group told the news agency that they were enjoying breakfast, and the children were busy playing in the water and taking selfies.

"They went to take some selfies. There was not much water at that time. Suddenly, floodwaters came and swept away the children. The water current was so strong that it looked like a dyke had been breached," he said. He added that “victims waited more than two hours for official rescue services to arrive.”

Meanwhile, rescue officials said that they received information about the drowning around 8 am, and people were “not aware of the water relay."

The officials added that by the time rescue personnel and police arrived at the scene, four people had already been swept away.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif "expressed his grief over the tourists' deaths," in a statement from his office. Mr Sharif added that he had urged officials to improve security around streams and rivers.