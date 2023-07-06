Video Of Chinese Woman Using Rice Cooker On High-Speed Train Shocks Internet

The video was recorded by other passengers on the train.

A video circulating on Chinese social media has caused a mix of shock and amusement as it captures a woman cooking rice on a high-speed train. In the footage recorded by a fellow passenger, the woman can be seen sitting beside her husband, with a rice cooker placed on the tray table in front of them. Engaged in conversation, the woman skillfully uses a spoon to serve cooked rice into plastic bowls.

Surrounding passengers were surprised and puzzled by this unconventional sight, according to South China Morning Post (SCMP) report. Oblivious to the attention they're attracting, the couple continues their meal and conversation.

The outlet said that the couple manages to power their rice cooker using an electrical outlet typically used for charging mobile phones and laptops.

China Railway has prohibited the use of high-powered electrical appliances and potentially dangerous items such as rice cookers, hot-water bottles, and kettles on trains.

The story quickly gained traction on Douyin, with the video receiving a staggering 24,000 comments.

"She dares to cook rice this time. Will she make a hotpot next time? An unbelievable woman," the outlet quoted a Chinese social media user as saying. "It's very dangerous. If everyone cooks, what would happen?" commented another person.

"Is it possible that she brought a rice cooker with cooked rice?" asked a third user.

Last month, a man in northern China drew criticism on country's social media platforms after he caused a high-speed train from Jilin province to Beijing to slow down by smoking in the toilet.

In the same month, a viral video in China showed an elderly woman having an argument with a woman who accused her of stealing her seat on flight, as per the SCMP report.