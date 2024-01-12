Video Of '10-Foot-Tall' Human-Like Creatures In Brazil Shocks Internet

A video showing two human-like creatures on top of a hill at an island in Brazil is graining traction on social media. It has sparked buzz about aliens visiting on Earth. According to a New York Post report, the beings were 10-foot-tall and were spotted at Ilha do Mel, an island more than three kilometres off the coast of Southeast Brazil. The second one was standing close by, the outlet further said. Their appearance on the hilltop sparked buzz among locals who said it is difficult to reach, with the shrubbery barely reaching their knees.

Another claim of seeing “8-10 foot aliens” in a matter of days but this time it's on tape



Some hikers in Brazil took this video. Can anyone translate what they are saying? pic.twitter.com/sHLa00Lh7C — Louis KC (@notlouisck) January 11, 2024

The beings were seen swinging their arms in a human-like manner, but eyewitnesses were not convinced that they are humans, said the Post report.

"It's too big to be a person," one local is heard saying in the video, according to a translation by JB Litoral.

"Look at the way he moves, it's really weird! Look at the size... and it's very fast," said another.

The clip comes days after a footage of some people claiming a 10-foot-tall alien had been strolling through a Miami mall went viral.

The latest video has been posted on various social media platforms, including Instagram, and shocked users.

"For me it's enough to see the speed with which this creature goes down the hill. Anyone who has done trails on hills like this knows that you don't go down a hill like this in 1-2 minutes," commented one Instagram user.

"The way they move reminds a lot of the Men in Black critters," said another.

"One thing I do know... I will never step there again," a third user wrote.

Even the provincial government in Brazil joined the fun online, but did not confirm whether the figures were actually tourists.

"Surreaaaaaaal what happened on Ilha do Mel!!! Great Summer at Parana is another story and even "strange beings" came to check it out," the state government of Parana, wrote on X.