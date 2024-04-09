Video: Mark Zuckerberg's Gym Workout 5 Months After Knee Surgery

Mark Zuckerberg hits the gym months after his surgery

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg's "recovery is going well" after having undergone knee surgery in November last year.

He injured himself while preparing for an upcoming mixed martial arts (MMM) competition. He tore his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL), which is a band of tissue connecting the thigh and shin bone. Now, five months after the medical procedure, Mr Zuckerberg is finally regaining his footing.

Recently, he also dropped a video on Instagram, documenting his healing journey. “5 months post-surgery. Recovery is going well and starting to get my strength back. Really looking forward to easing back into training over the coming months. Appreciate all the love and support,” read the caption.

In the video, he is seen pulling off a leg press routine at the gym. His strained expressions suggested that the exercise was a challenging affair, especially after his knee surgery.

Mark Zuckerberg's Instagram followers flooded the comments section, reacting to the video. “We need a Zuck protein shake next,” joked one user.

Another wanted to know whether the leg press was “450lbs”.

An individual pointed out, “Keep working on the extension though”, calling it progress.

One well-wisher gushed that Mr Zuckerberg was in “Beast Mode”.

On November 4, Mark Zuckerberg announced on his social media handles that he tore his “ACL sparring”. His caption read, "Tore my ACL sparring and just got out of surgery to replace it. Grateful for the doctors and team taking care of me. I was training for a competitive MMA fight early next year, but now that's delayed a bit. Still looking forward to doing it after I recover. Thanks to everyone for the love and support.”

Along with the write-up, Mr Zuckerberg added a photo of himself from the hospital bed. His left leg was wrapped in bandages, and tied securely with a supportive leg brace. Despite the knee tear, he flashed a subtle smile and displayed a clumped fist gesture.

Mark Zuckerberg practices Brazilian jiu-jitsu, a self-defence martial art. He has even bagged the blue belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu.