Video: High School Basketball Coach Fired For Pulling Player's Ponytail

A coach of a high school women's basketball team in the US has been sacked after he pulled a player's ponytail at the end of a match. Video of the incident has gone viral on social media and shows longtime Northville High School coach Jim Zullo, 81, approaching the team's star player Hailey Monroe, who appears to be crying after the match. Mr Zullo reaches out and violently pulls her ponytail, before yelling at her.

Ms Monroe then appears to try to get away from Mr Zullo who continues berating her as another player tries to get him to stop.

The district in Northville said that it was “deeply disturbed” by the conduct of its coach and that the “individual will no longer be coaching” for the team.

"We assure the public that this matter is being taken extremely seriously, and the District is actively addressing it," the Northville Central School District said in a statement.

"The District will be following up with the affected players and their families to provide support and outline the actions we are taking in response to this incident."

In his defence, Mr Zullo told News10 ABC that prior to the incident caught on camera, the player had directed an expletive at him when he instructed her to shake hands with the opposing team.

Social media reacts

The video instantly went viral on social media with the majority calling out the coach for crossing the line.

"Her teammate was awesome trying to protect her!" said one user while another added: "Coach's behavior is completely unacceptable, no place for that in sports or anywhere else."

A third commented: "Yanking a student by the hair isn't “tough coaching”—it's crossing a clear line of respect and safety. Coaches are supposed to build athletes up, not humiliate or hurt them.

Northville lost the title game to La Fargeville 43-37.