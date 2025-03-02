Advertisement

Video: Fight Among Parents Prompts "Shooting Scare" at Dallas Cheerleading Event

Law enforcement officials later confirmed that the fight was between adults and there was "no active shooter" at the event.

Dallas police have not made any arrests so far in the incident.
Dallas, US:

At least 10 people were injured on Saturday afternoon after a fight between two people spurred a stampede at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in the United States' Dallas, where a national cheerleading competition was taking place. The commotion started when parents of two students, who came to participate in the competition, began to argue and fight, knocking down multiple poles.

The poles caused a loud noise, which many people fearing they thought they heard gunshots, leading to chaos and a stampede during the NCA All-Star National Championship, according to Dallas police spokespeople.

Law enforcement officials later confirmed that the fight was between adults and there was "no active shooter" at the event. However, in a rush to leave the venue, people knocked each other down, leading to a stampede.

The incident was reported around 1 pm, and Dallas police have not made any arrests so far in the incident.

Several videos of the incident were shared on social media, which show people running across streets, shouting about an alleged active shooter.

A video also showed when cheerleaders, who were performing, rushed off the stage in the middle of the act when the commotion started. 

The 2025 NCA All-Star National Championship reportedly draws more than 30,000 athletes from 43 states and 9 counties to Dallas. The event is expected to generate $64 million.

After the stampede, the competition was canceled for Saturday and is expected to continue on Sunday.

