Video: Fight Among Parents Prompts "Shooting Scare" at Dallas Cheerleading Event

At least 10 people were injured on Saturday afternoon after a fight between two people spurred a stampede at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in the United States' Dallas, where a national cheerleading competition was taking place. The commotion started when parents of two students, who came to participate in the competition, began to argue and fight, knocking down multiple poles.

The poles caused a loud noise, which many people fearing they thought they heard gunshots, leading to chaos and a stampede during the NCA All-Star National Championship, according to Dallas police spokespeople.

Law enforcement officials later confirmed that the fight was between adults and there was "no active shooter" at the event. However, in a rush to leave the venue, people knocked each other down, leading to a stampede.

We can confirm that there was no active shooter at the Kay Bailey Hutchinson Convention Center. More information will follow when it becomes available. — Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) March 1, 2025

The incident was reported around 1 pm, and Dallas police have not made any arrests so far in the incident.

Several videos of the incident were shared on social media, which show people running across streets, shouting about an alleged active shooter.

🚨BREAKING: ⚡A shooting game can work



Dallas Police are investigating an incident near the Omni Hotel & Kay Bailey Hutchinson Convention Center. Please avoid this area. A family reunification center has been established at Dallas Police Headquarters, 1400 Botham Jean Blvd.🙏✝️ pic.twitter.com/r2XOh6wxPi — vanhoa (@vanhoa2272) March 2, 2025

A video also showed when cheerleaders, who were performing, rushed off the stage in the middle of the act when the commotion started.

UPDATE ON DALLAS “INCIDENT”: Here's the video showing 2 sets of cheerleaders whose shows were immediately stopped, and the audiences evacuated. pic.twitter.com/u1I4ZKVQiR — ✝️ Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante, MD PhD FACFEI ♿️ (@TheRebelPatient) March 1, 2025

The 2025 NCA All-Star National Championship reportedly draws more than 30,000 athletes from 43 states and 9 counties to Dallas. The event is expected to generate $64 million.

After the stampede, the competition was canceled for Saturday and is expected to continue on Sunday.