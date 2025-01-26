Video: Emotional Reunions As Hamas Returns 4 Israeli Hostages In Gaza Deal

Tel Aviv witnessed another day of hope filled with emotions on Saturday as four Israeli hostages who were held captive by Hamas reunited with their families in the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire deal. The four women - Karina Ariev, Daniella Gilboa, and Naama Levy, all aged 20, and Liri Albag (19) - waved, smiled, and gave a thumbs up as they arrived at the border.

"Welcome home Liri, Daniella, Karina and Naama," the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) said on X.

This is the moment 🫶



Welcome home Liri, Daniella, Karina and Naama. 🇮🇱 pic.twitter.com/1DAbWX9Ix4 — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) January 25, 2025

They were held captive by Hamas during its attack on October 7, 2023, which killed at least 1200 people. The Lebanon-backed group released them after 477 days of captivity - in exchange for 200 Palestinian prisoners.

IDF also shared multiple videos and pictures of the women reuniting with their families.

Visuals showed the women running towards their family members and hugging them with tears of joy.

They're in our hands now and we are not letting go💛



Welcome home, Daniella, Liri, Karina and Naama. pic.twitter.com/A1V9FcbQY6 — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) January 25, 2025

Another video shows the moment when the released hostages' families saw their loved ones finally coming back home.

The moment when tears of sadness turned into tears of joy as the released hostages' families saw their loved ones finally coming back home 💛 pic.twitter.com/AvvByt9chZ — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) January 25, 2025

According to Daniella's 15-year-old sister, the family never lost hope. "We remained optimistic and we did everything to see her back here, for her return...Wow, I imagined her totally different. It brought back all the emotions I've had this past year," she said.

Upon their release, Liri, in a video, thanked the Israeli forces for bringing them back.

"I love you all the people of Israel who supported our families and embraced them, and to the IDF soldiers who did everything for us. We are very grateful. I love you," she said.

The touching message of Liri to the citizens of israel "I love you, thank you!" 💛 pic.twitter.com/DOZzmtMmRs — Am Yisrael Chai 🇮🇱🎗 (@kyg_best) January 25, 2025

Apart from the families of the released hostages, thousands of people gathered in Hostages Square in Tel Aviv cheering as a giant screen broadcasted the first glimpse of the women. On the other hand, massive celebrations took place in Gaza as buses carrying the Palestinian prisoners arrived in Ramallah on the West Bank.

Ending more than 15 months of war that killed over 47,000 people, Israel began a six-week ceasefire with Hamas in Gaza on January 19. In the first phase of the Gaza ceasefire deal, the Hamas release three women in exchange for 90 Palestinian prisoners.

The Hamas had taken 251 Israeli hostages - 87 of whom remain in Gaza out of which 34 are dead.

During a six-week ceasefire, 33 hostages are being freed in exchange for around 1,900 Palestinians held in Israeli jails.