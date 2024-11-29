Video: Elon Musk Grooves To YMCA As He Celebrates Thanksgiving With Donald Trump

US President-elect Donald Trump and Tesla CEO Elon Musk have been nearly inseparable since the elections earlier this month and their bonhomie was once again at display, during a Thanksgiving dinner in Florida.

A viral video of the event shows Mr Musk sitting at a table with Mr Trump, incoming First Lady Melania Trump and their son Barron. As Mr Trump taps on Mr Musk's shoulder, the X boss raises his hand and grooves to the 'YMCA' song that can be heard in the background.

Trump then shifts his focus to Barron, encouraging him to join in. Barron, however, simply smiles but remains seated. The event was held at Mar-a-Lago in Florida.

"Hope you had a great Thanksgiving," Mr Musk wrote on X.

🇺🇸Hope you had a great Thanksgiving!🇺🇸 https://t.co/CQMGaAODKq — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 29, 2024

Mr Musk, who owns X and rocket company SpaceX, and is chief executive of the electric car company Tesla Inc, also spent time with American actor Sylvester Stallone at the event.

"I was telling @TheSlyStallone that I just watched Demolition Man again and how well it predicted the crazy woke future 30 years ago!" Mr Musk wrote on X, referring to the movie that stars Stallone.

Mr Musk has been using his social media platform X to endorse Mr Trump's cabinet picks and promote his own-preferred candidates.

Mr Musk, who has over 206 million followers on X, posted or reposted about Mr Trump's cabinet picks more than 70 times between November 7 and November 20, a Reuters review found.

In between his constant postings of memes of himself and Trump, the X boss has even embraced a title suggested for his role: "First Buddy".