Video: Elderly Man Escapes Multiple Crashes After Driving Wrong Way On US Highway

The heart-stopping video is going viral on the internet.

This is the terrifying moment an elderly driver is captured hurtling the wrong way down a highway in Massachusetts. The man narrowly escaped several crashes in a snowstorm on a Sunday night. The viral video shows cars making last-second swerves to get out of the way of the vehicle.

The heart-stopping video is going viral on the internet. According to a report by the New York Post, nobody was injured during the incident. When the 76-year-old driver finally stopped his car, he told the police that he "did not know where he was."

The media outlet reported that the man was driving a 2015 Toyota Corolla for miles and had several near crashes with drivers travelling the correct way on Interstate 93 in Boston.

Boston 25 reported that the driver only stopped when state highway snowplough trucks were positioned near an exit to block the Corolla from rolling any further.

Before that, the unidentified driver leisurely travelled south in the left lane meant for northbound traffic, while other vehicles passed by him, with some drivers honking their horns.

Masslive.com reported that about ten 911 calls were to report the erratic driver.

When state police spoke to the driver, the man, from the city of Lynn, was "extremely confused and stated that he did not know where he was," officials told Boston 25.

The police said that the man was dealing with underlying health conditions.

The elderly man's vehicle was towed to a police barracks in South Boston, and a friend came to pick him up.

"Troopers spoke to the man's friend about his erratic operation as a result of his medical conditions," said police, per the television station.

"A Trooper cited the man for a wrong way violation and issued an immediate threat notice with the RMV to have his license suspended."