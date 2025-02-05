Video Shows Murder Suspect Attacked By Victim's Family In Mexico Court

A New Mexico murder suspect was violently assaulted in court on Friday by the alleged victim's uncle and stepfather, as captured on courtroom video. Alexander Ortiz, 21, was arrested by Albuquerque police last February in connection with the fatal shooting of his ex-girlfriend, Alianna Farfan, according to a police news release.

Ortiz was charged with first-degree murder, to which he pleaded not guilty in March, according to court records, NBC News reported.

On Friday morning, he was in a courtroom at the Bernalillo County Courthouse in Albuquerque for a plea hearing when he was attacked.

Video footage shows a man leaping over the courtroom barrier separating the public from suspects and charging toward Ortiz, who attempts to flee. Moments later, another man follows.

A chaotic brawl ensues, with several individuals wrestling on the floor, including Carlos Lucero, Pete Ysasi, Ortiz, a corrections officer, Ortiz's father, and an unidentified sixth man.

Lucero and Ysasi are seen punching a man wearing jeans and a dark long-sleeved shirt, while the corrections officer tries to shield Ortiz.

The fight ends when the officer deploys his Taser.

See the video here:

NEW: Suspect accused of k*lling a woman in New Mexico gets attacked in court by the deceased woman's uncle.



"It was worth every moment," the uncle reportedly said to police.



Alexander Ortiz was appearing before a judge in Albuquerque when a man was seen jumping over the barrier… pic.twitter.com/XZxM5gdl2s — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 4, 2025

Court documents filed last week in Metropolitan Court identify the attackers as Lucero and Ysasi. Deputies responded to the courtroom around 9:30 a.m. after receiving a report of a fight in progress.

According to court records, Lucero and Ysasi jumped over the courtroom gate, rushed toward Ortiz, and began striking him. They are also accused of injuring the corrections officer attempting to protect Ortiz.

During his arrest, Lucero reportedly told a deputy that the victim, Farfan, was his niece.

"He killed my niece like a coward," Lucero allegedly said. "It was worth every moment."

Ysasi was identified as Farfan's stepfather.

Court records state that Ortiz, Lucero, and Ysasi all sustained visible lacerations during the incident. Lucero and Ysasi were taken into custody and charged with battery on a peace officer and assault on a jail.

Online records show that Lucero was released from the Metropolitan Detention Center on Saturday, while Ysasi was released on Sunday. It remains unclear whether they have legal representation.

Farfan was found dead in her apartment on January 11, 2024, according to police.

"Homicide detectives learned from friends and family that Farfan and Ortiz had an abusive relationship and that Ortiz was upset with Farfan on the day of the shooting," police stated in a news release last year. "Farfan allowed several friends to stay at her apartment because she feared being alone, according to a relative."

Friends of Farfan told detectives they heard a single gunshot while she and Ortiz were in her bedroom that evening. When they forced the door open, they discovered Farfan with a gunshot wound to the face, while Ortiz had escaped through a window.

Ortiz was arrested on Feb. 21, 2024, following a brief standoff with police and has remained in the Metropolitan Detention Center since.

An attorney for Ortiz did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

His next hearing is scheduled for Friday morning.