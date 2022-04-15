Video Captures Courier Driver Launching Parcel Over 10-Feet Fence, Leaving It Smashed On Pavement

Courier was left in the rain and all the goods were destroyed.

A courier driver was recently caught red-handed “playing basketball” with a parcel worth £600 ($785) by tossing it 10-feet into the air. Last month, Mohammed Ghuff, a resident of, Lancashire, UK, received his package containing car parts. However, as he was out of town, the courier driver cucked Mr Ghuff's parcel over the fence, leaving it smashed up on the pavement.

Taking to Twitter, Mr Ghuff informed that the courier was left in the rain and all the goods had been destroyed. He shared the CCTV footage on social media, which captured the moment the delivery driver took a photo of the package to show it had been safely delivered. But seconds later, the courier then attempts to launch the package over the fence. In the clip, one can see the parcel falling to the ground before colliding with a wall of bricks.

Take a look at the video:

Thank you @Hermesparcels for delivering my parcel! I'm not sure if your courier driver was trying to play basket ball with my Parcel!! All my items are damaged… worst courier company ever! pic.twitter.com/UJTmKVGwLV — Liberty Trade Cars Ltd (@LibertyCarsLTD) March 31, 2022

In the caption, Mohammed Ghuff said, “Thank you @Hermesparcels for delivering my parcel! I'm not sure if your courier driver was trying to play basketball with my parcel. All my items are damaged, the worst courier company ever!”

"You clearly don't care about your customers! My parcel was thrown over a 10ft fence by your courier driver and left in the rain!” he added.

Further, Ghuff stated that all the items in the package were damaged. He even said that despite his complaint and sending the CCTV recording of the driver throwing the parcel over the fence, he hasn't heard anything back from the company.

Meanwhile, internet users were quick to react and criticise the courier company. One user wrote, “They lost three of my parcels last month, they are the biggest cowboy outfit in the United Kingdom." “He was actually playing Wallyball with your parcel,” wrote another.