Video: 47-Foot Endangered Fin Whale Washes Ashore In Alaska, Draws Massive Crowd

A 47-foot-long (14.3 meters) female fin whale, an endangered species, was discovered dead near a coastal trail in Anchorage, Alaska's largest city, over the weekend. The colossal carcass, comparable in length to a college basketball court, drew a huge crowd as hundreds of locals flocked to the shore to catch a glimpse. Barbara Mahoney, a NOAA biologist examining the whale, told the Anchorage Daily News the whale was likely 1 to 3 years old.

On Sunday, a team of experts from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and Alaska Veterinary Pathology Services launched an investigation into the fin whale's death. To prevent the carcass from drifting away, they anchored it to the shore and began collecting valuable tissue samples. "We've got some urine and some heart tissues ... and additional blood and baleen samples," Ms Mahoney said.

However, determining the exact cause of death remains a daunting task, even with laboratory analysis, due to factors like decomposition and the lack of visible injuries, noted an expert.

A whale was found washed up in Alaska.

What are Fin Whales?

Fin whales, the world's second-largest whale species, can grow up to 85 feet (25.9 meters) in length and weigh a staggering 40-80 tons, according to NOAA Fisheries. "Fin whales are typically found in deep, offshore waters of all major oceans, primarily in temperate to polar latitudes. They are less common in the tropics. They occur year-round in a wide range of locations, but the density of individuals in any one area changes seasonally," the NOAA Fisheries states on its website. "Most migrate from the Arctic and Antarctic feeding areas in the summer to tropical breeding and calving areas in the winter. The location of winter breeding grounds is not known."

Despite their impressive size, fin whales face numerous and varied threats. Ship strikes, entanglement in fishing gear, and underwater noise pollution pose significant risks to their well-being. Moreover, the impacts of climate change further exacerbate the vulnerability of these incredible creatures.