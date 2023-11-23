Vehicle Explodes At US-Canada Border Crossing, FBI Says Investigating

The Explosion took place at the border crossing.

A car exploded at the Rainbow Bridge, a border crossing between the US and Canada at Niagara falls, the United States' Federal Bureau of Investigation said.

#FBI Buffalo statement on investigation at the Rainbow Bridge: pic.twitter.com/jRaGLL8sU8 — FBI Buffalo (@FBIBuffalo) November 22, 2023

The FBI Buffalo is coordinating with local, state and Federal law enforcement agencies to investigate the incident. "The situation is very fluid, that's all we can say at this time," FBI Buffalo tweeted.

The car exploded at the Rainbow Bridge crossing and the vehicle was up in flames with black plume of smoke soaring into the sky. Several cars were parked in the area but were not damaged due to the explosion.

It is still unknown what triggered such a massive explosion at the border crossing.

Governor of New York State, Kathy Hochul, said she has been "briefed on the incident on the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls and we are closely monitoring the situation."

I've been briefed on the incident on the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls and we are closely monitoring the situation. State agencies are on site and ready to assist. — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) November 22, 2023

"State agencies are on site and ready to assist," she added.