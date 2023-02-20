'Using Pacific As Firing Range Depends On...:' Kim Jong Un's Warning To US

The United States and South Korea on Sunday staged joint air drills. (File)

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's powerful sister on Monday warned of "corresponding counteraction" to US-South Korean joint military drills, state media said, after Pyongyang carried out two banned missile launches in two days.

"The frequency of using the Pacific as our firing range depends upon the US forces' action character," Kim Yo Jong said in statement carried by the official KCNA.

