'USA Will Collapse Just Like The USSR', Claims Hamas's New Warning: Report

Amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, senior Hamas official, Ali Baraka warned that one day the United States of America will be a "thing of the past" and "collapse like USSR", the Jerusalem Post reported.

Ali Baraka made these remarks at an interview with a Lebanese YouTube channel on November 2.

"The United States was established by Britain and global Freemasonry, and it will collapse just like the USSR did," Jerusalem Post quoted him as saying in the interview, which was translated by the Middle East Media Research Institute.

"All of America's enemies in the region are consulting and getting closer, and the day may come when they join the war together, and turn America into a thing of the past," the Hamas official warned.

"America will not remain powerful," he added.

Ali Baraka also praised North Korea's ability to strike the US.

"Yes. As you know, the leader of North Korea is, perhaps the only one in the world capable of striking the United States. He is the only one," Ali Baraka said.

He added, "North Korea, however, does have the capability to strike America. The day may come when North Korea intervenes, because it is, after all, part of [our] alliance".

The Hamas official said that a Hamas delegation recently travelled to Moscow and one will also travel to Beijing.

"Today, Russia contacts us on a daily basis. The Chinese sent envoys to Doha, and China and Russia met with the leaders of Hamas. A Hamas delegation travelled to Moscow, and soon, a delegation will travel to Beijing," Jerusalem Post quoted Baraka as saying.

He added, "Iran does not have the capability to strike America. If Iran decided to intervene, it could strike the Zionist entity and the American bases in the region. Let us say things as they are, Iran does not have weapons that can reach America, but it can strike Israel and the American bases and ships in the region if the US clearly expands its intervention".



