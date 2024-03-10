US Woman's Feet Amputated After Boyfriend Pushed Her In Front Of Train

It wasn't clear what the two were arguing about.

A 29-year-old woman in Manhattan lost both feet after her boyfriend shoved her onto subway tracks, allegedly during an argument. The oncoming train struck her. The police said the 29-year-old woman and her boyfriend were reportedly arguing at the Fulton Street subway station in Manhattan on Saturday morning when he pushed her onto the tracks.

The woman was then struck by a southbound 3 train, the police told ABC News.

Rushing to the scene just before 10:30 am ET, NYPD officers found a woman on the subway tracks at the Fulton Street station. Though conscious and responsive, she had severe leg injuries after being hit by a train. Tragically, police sources confirmed the amputation of both her feet. Despite the ordeal, the victim was thankfully stabilized and transported to a nearby hospital.

The New York Post reported that the suspect, Christian Valdez, allegedly fled the scene, but was arrested at about 9:35 p.m. at the corner of Jay and Willoughby streets in Brooklyn, when he went to meet a parole officer but was instead met by NYPD, sources said. He was charged with attempted murder and felony assault. The media outlet reported that the MTA cut power to the third rail and the woman was taken to Bellevue Hospital in critical condition.

A witness called 911 and narrated the incident. "So I went down just to see if there was any way I could contribute," said the man, who gave his name as William. "And when I went down I saw her between two cars."

The witness tried to talk to the woman to keep her calm.

"She said something to the effect that she didn't deserve this," the 48-year-old said. "She held a part of her flesh to show me that she might have lost her leg."

He stayed with her for about five minutes until the police got there.

"I hope she's good," he said. "She's really strong. She told me she was going to the spa."



