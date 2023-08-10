US Woman Was Attacked By Snake That Fell From The Sky, Then A Hawk Dived In

The hawk snatched, scratched and jabbed at her arm,

On July 25, a 64-year-old woman named Peggy Jones along with her husband were finishing a day of yard work at their property in Silsbee, Texas. Then suddenly, a snake fell from the sky, wrapping itself around Mrs Jones's right forearm. The woman tried to shake the snake loose but it refused to let her go and began striking her in the face. Moments later, a hawk swooped down and began attacking her arm in an attempt to reclaim its lost prey.

Mrs Jones told New York Times, "I immediately screamed and started swinging my arm to shake the snake off," adding, "I was screaming, 'Jesus, help me, please, Jesus, help me!'"

"The snake was squeezing so hard, and I was waving my arms in the air."

"The snake was striking in my face, it struck my glasses a couple of times... I was slinging and slinging, he was striking and striking, and he just kept hanging on," she told CBS News.

A brown-and-white hawk accidentally dropped the four-and-a-half-long creature on her. The bird swooped down to reclaim its meal from Mrs Jones' arm.

The hawk snatched, scratched and jabbed at her arm, reported New York Times. At one point, the bird dragged Mrs Jones's arm up into the air. It stabbed her with its talons repeatedly as it attempted to snatch back its food.

Eventually, the snake was removed from her arm and she was rushed to the hospital by her husband.

"There were puncture wounds, cuts, abrasions, scratches and severe bruising," she told CBS News, adding that the snake's attacks on her face damaged her glasses.

She described the attack as severely traumatic, adding that she thought she was going to die and has had trouble sleeping since it happened.

She told the media outlet that she is no stranger to wildlife encounters.

"I've actually seen a hawk pick up a snake. That's something they do, that's how they kill their prey," she said.

She concluded by saying that this incident will stay in her mind for a long time.