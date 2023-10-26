US Woman Sues Ritz Carlton After Worker Allegedly Served Her 'Semen-Contaminated Water'

The woman booked a room at Ritz-Carlton Half Moon Bay in November 2022.

A woman staying at a Ritz Carlton outside San Francisco, US, has filed a lawsuit against the luxury hotel after a male hotel employee served her a bottle of water that she claimed contained semen. According to the New York Post, the woman, identified as Jane Doe, booked a room at the five-star Ritz-Carlton Half Moon Bay with her husband in November 2022 to celebrate her birthday. However, during her four-night stay, she claimed that she was "sexually assaulted and exploited" after a staffer at the hotel "ejaculated his semen into a Ritz-Carlton water bottle" and served it to her.

"One of the hotel's employees ejaculated his semen into a Ritz-Carlton labeled water bottle, delivered it to Jane and John Doe's room, and Jane Doe then drank the semen-contaminated water before she realized it had been defiled by a criminal deviant," the woman alleged in the suit, as per The Daily Beast.

"Doe was mortified, terrified, embarrassed and humiliated, but shared her suspicion with her husband," according to the court documents, who then contacted the hotel as well as the local police.

The cops responded to the incident but did not investigate it. The Ritz-Carlton, on the other hand, "sent the water bottle to a laboratory for analysis and the testing did, in fact, confirm that the water contained semen," as per the court documents.

According to the New York Post, in her lawsuit, Ms Doe also claimed that she was traumatized by the experience and went on to seek therapy. "To make matters worse, the Ritz-Carlton and Marriott International have refused to provide Jane and John Doe with a copy of the actual lab results for the subject water bottle," according to the filing, which claimed Ms Doe was "emotionally distressed" over whether she ingested a sexually-transmitted virus.

Also Read | This Woman Was Frozen Solid For Six Hours And Survived

Meanwhile, as per the court papers, the law enforcement investigation has been stalled because the hotel refuses to turn over the soiled bottle. "The Ritz-Carlton and Marriott International have also refused to disclose the identities of the hotel employees on duty that day so that their backgrounds and criminal histories can be scrutinized," the suit alleges.

The Ritz-Carlton, in the meantime, has offered the couple a "few measly Marriott rewards points - which, of course, could only be used for another anxiety-inducing stay at a Ritz-Carlton property," the suit claims.

The complaint, however, requests for sexual battery and negligence and demands a jury trial to settle the case.