US Woman Sells Everything For Rs 27 Crore Cruise, Thrown Off For WhatsApp Comments

The woman said she had been left emotionally devastated.

A Florida woman who spent her life savings of $350,000 (Rs 29,28,5410) on a dream trip around the world - selling everything she owns for a chance to circle the globe aboard the maiden voyage of the three-year Villa Vie Odyssey - has been banned from the cruise after her private WhatsApp comments were leaked, according to The New York Post. Jenny Phenix, a 68-year-old divorced mother of two, liquidated her possessions and businesses, living out of a suitcase as she prepared for the odyssey.

As changes were made to the cruise itineraries, Phenix wrote on her WhatsApp group to her fellow travelers: "I am just so disappointed we won't be docking in Miami where I will be picking up remaining belongings for our journey. I also worry that maybe we'll still have some refurbishment going on when we leave Belfast so that my cabin can be occupied by crew members, so I'll have a temporary cabin. Cruise ship operator Villa Vie Residences received her messages, leading to the cancellation of her contract due to "behavior impacting community morale."

"I cannot even begin to explain the emotional devastation and the physical toll this has taken on me," she told The New York Post. "It is still very hard for me to discuss, as I had the same dream everyone else on that ship does, and they took that from me seemingly without a thought."

"I will have to stay with my daughter until I figure out a whole new plan for my life."

The program starts at $300000 and requires guests to pay at least half the deposit, according to the company's website.