US Woman Rejected Colleague's Sexual Advances, Asked Him To Stop Touching Her. Next Day He Killed Her

A woman from Minnesota, Nicole Hammond, 28, was tragically killed outside her workplace in October 2022 after repeatedly rejecting the sexual advances of a colleague, Michael J. Carpenter. Carpenter, 38, shot Hammond in the neck in the parking lot of Dubow Textile, where they both worked. Last week, Carpenter was sentenced to life without parole after being found guilty of first-degree premeditated murder and second-degree intentional murder, according to Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison.

The murder took place the morning after an argument between the two, in which Ms Hammond had expressed her refusal to be touched or manipulated by Carpenter, as revealed by text messages, the People reported.

Ms Hammond's coworkers were reportedly aware of Carpenter's repeated harassment, but no formal complaint had been made to upper management, according to her boss, Rob Dubow.

Ellison released a statement expressing his condolences to Hammond's friends and family, remembering her as a "talented, kind, and caring soul who loved art and nature" and noting that she will be greatly missed. He also expressed hope that Carpenter's sentencing would bring some level of peace to Hammond's loved ones.

"Carpenter approached Hammond before her work shift in the parking lot of Dubow Textile, armed with a 9mm pistol, and fired a single shot through Hammond's neck," the attorney general said in a news release.

"My thoughts are with Nicole Hammond's friends, family, and community today. Nicole was a talented, kind, and caring soul who loved art and nature. She will be missed by many," Ellison added in a statement. "I am pleased that today, the Court held Michael Carpenter fully accountable for the crime he committed. I hope this accountability is eventually able to bring some measure of peace to Nicole's loved ones."

Ms Hammond was in the process of starting her own jewellery business at the time of her death. Her obituary described her as a talented writer who loved working on her car with her father and enjoyed outdoor activities such as hiking, kayaking, and photography. She had dreamed of moving to Fort Myers, Florida, and was deeply cherished by those who knew her.



