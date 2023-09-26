US Woman Killed Mother By Stabbing Her 30 Times After She Discovered Her College Secret: Police

Sydney Powell's sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 28.

A 23-year-old woman from Ohio killed her mother by beating her with an iron skillet and stabbing her nearly 30 times in the neck- because she learned she'd been kicked out of college and didn't want her mother to find out.

According to the Summit County Prosecutor's Office, Sydney Powell of Akron was found guilty of murder, felonious assault and tampering with evidence in the brutal death of healthcare worker Brenda Powell, 50.

"In March of 2020, Sydney Powell struck Brenda Powell in the head with an iron skillet, then stabbed her nearly 30 times in the neck," Summit County Prosecutor's Office said in a release.

Akron Beacon Journal reported that Powell, a former Mount Union University student, sobbed in the Summit County Common Pleas courtroom after a jury found her guilty Wednesday.

On March 3, 2020, police found Brenda inside her Scudder Drive home with severe injuries. She was rushed to the hospital where she died from her injuries.

According to a New York Post report, Powell attacked her mother- a child life specialist at Akron Children's Hospital - while she was on the phone with officials from her school.

The defence argued that Powell suffered from schizophrenia and therefore could not be held accountable for the murder, the media outlet reported. James Reardon, one of three defence experts who made the diagnosis, said Sydney suffered a psychotic break when she killed her mom, whom she had considered her best friend.

Sylvia O'Bradovich, a psychologist hired by prosecutors disagreed with the diagnosis and said Powell did not meet the legal definition of insanity at the time of the crime. Ms O'Bradovich agreed that Powell suffers from mental health issues, including borderline personality traits, malingering and an anxiety disorder.

Describing the incident in court, Assistant Prosecutor Brian Stano said, "Sydney stopped attacking with the pan, presumably went to the kitchen with a knife," per the Akron Beacon Journal. "She had to switch weapons and keep attacking her," Stano added.

"Just the knife just in the neck multiple times? That is purposeful," Stano added. "That is trying to end someone."

Powell's sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 28.