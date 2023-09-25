US Woman Jailed For Waterboarding Baby, Putting Him In Freezer

The woman has been sentenced to 30 days in jail.

An Oregon woman has been jailed for 30 days after she waterboarded her baby and put him in the freezer as a test to see if the father cared.

Sharday McDonald, 30, pleaded guilty to criminal mistreatment, ID theft, and tampering with a witness after cops discovered that the baby had been mistreated during a welfare check on Oct. 28, 2021, the New York Post reported.

When police arrived at McDonald's apartment in Oregon after receiving calls that a baby had been placed in a freezer, cops heard her yelling at the child's father, the media outlet reported.

"I'm about to show you real quick. You don't want him?" the accused was heard shouting. "Let me show you about this little f-king baby, I don't f-king gives f-k about," according to WPDE.

According to Multnomah County Detention Center, McDonald will be released on October 6.

The woman pleaded guilty to the charges on July 28.

According to an affidavit obtained by Fox Digital, when the police made a visit to her apartment in 2021, McDonald's opened the door while holding the child in a wrapped blanket. She was questioned by officers, and she told officers that she was not trying to inflict harm on the child, despite putting the baby under running water before shoving him in the freezer.

There were pictures of her waterboarding the child. "It looked like [the baby] was trying to hold his breath while water was pouring over his face...," the officer said of the pictures.

In one picture seen by the officer prior to the arrest, McDonald "was holding [the baby] by the onesie but at a downward angle, where his hip, legs and feet were higher than his head (almost upside down) with water running over his face. The only place the water could go (in that picture) was in his nose (at that angle)."

When the police took her to jail, she said that her actions were tested to see if Neal "gave a f--k at all."