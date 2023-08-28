US Woman Found Dead Wrapped In Layers Of Blankets Days After Abusive Boyfriend Released From Jail

Police allegedly found Ms Bergeson's body wrapped in layers of blanket

In a horrifying incident, US police found a Minnesota Army veteran, Danicka Bergeson, 33, dead in her Hopkins home last month, just 11 days after her abusive boyfriend was released from jail on parole.

According to a complaint filed on Wednesday, the building manager reported "groaning, yelling, and banging" sounds coming from her apartment. The police have named Ms. Bergeson's boyfriend Matthew Scott Brenneman as a suspect in connection with her death, according to Fox 10.

Police allegedly found Ms Bergeson's body wrapped in layers of blanket. The cops also found her 39-year-old boyfriend inside the bathroom "grunting, and growling" and smelling of bleach.

After her death, Ms Bergeson's father, David Bergeson told KARE11 that Danicka Bergeson had a clear moral compass. "Everything with her was always black or white. She knew exactly what was right and wrong."

"Danicka's smile was infectious. Her compassion for animals and passion for learning were admirable," friend Nancy Andrews shared in her obituary page in July.

Brenneman pleaded guilty to two separate domestic abuse cases in June as part of a parole agreement in which he would not contact Bergeson after his release from jail pending a sentencing hearing scheduled for August, Fox 10 reported.

He pleaded guilty to striking and biting Ms Bergeson in April while intoxicated.

According to documents by Hennepin County court, Brenneman was released a day after that incident and again attacked Ms Bergeson in May.

"Defendant responded by striking her with his fists several times and biting her. Defendant then proceeded to choke victim by placing his hands around her neck and reported difficulty breathing," the statement reads. "Victim reported being choked for approximately one minute and thirty seconds. While Defendant was choking Victim, Defendant stated he was going to kill her. The victim was in fear that he would act on this threat."

He is now facing one charge of second-degree murder and one charge of second-degree murder while under a restraining order.

The police are investigating Ms Bergeson's death as a homicide.