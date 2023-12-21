US Woman Fired After Attending Company's Holiday Party

Molly said that she can't afford to talk about the incident.

A woman in the United States was fired after she attended a holiday party organised by the company, as per a report in the New York Post. She revealed the termination letter received from her boss on TikTok. The woman, known as Molly, vowed she would "behave at the staff party" and included a sound clip from the popular film "The Hangover" coupled with Flo Rida's song "Right Round." A note appears after the selfie, showing a letter from Molly's boss informing her that she is being let go.

"Dear Molly, It is with regret that I must confirm the outcome of my investigation into the events that took place at the staff Christmas party on Saturday evening," the letter said. It added that she "risked putting the reputation of the nursery into disrepute", without adding specific details. Molly did not disclose her occupation.

"This amounts to gross misconduct. As you are still on your probationary period, I had no option but to terminate your contract of employment with immediate effect. You will be paid any holiday that you have accrued along with your hours for this month in your final pay packet on 7th January," the letter continued.

Molly said in another video that she can't afford to talk about the incident even though many on social media have offered to pay the worker. She acknowledged that there may have been someone else involved, but that individual was allowed to keep their employment and that they "played an equal part in what happened." "Unfortunately, without her permission, I can't actually upload a story time (explain what happened) again but I mean if she one day says 'you know what, go ahead with it, just don't use my name, whatever,' then I will post it," Molly said.

Although many curious viewers have demanded to know what happened, Molly deleted the comments on the original video, which has since received over 2.5 million views.

"How come she kept her job but you got sacked when you both did the same?," one person said. To which Molly replied, "She's been there over 2 years, whereas i was fairly new."

"You can't call it a story time and not tell us the story," another person replied.