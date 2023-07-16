US Woman Dies After Being Run Over By Lawn Mower At Park

The man was using a John Deere tractor with a pull-behind mower.

A woman was found dead in a California park after she was run over by a lawnmower. According to a report by ABC 10, the accident happened around noon on July 8 while a Grover Landscape Services employee was cutting the grass. The man was using a John Deere tractor with a pull-behind mower.

Sharon Bear, spokesperson for Modesto Police Department said that the employee saw a body in an area he had already passed through and called 911. The unidentified employee said that he did not see the sleeping woman.

The woman was identified as Christine Chavez, 27. She was pronounced dead at the scene and released to the coroner.

According to a report by Fox 40, the family members of the victims said that their grief has been compounded by what they called a disrespectful, botched clean-up.

"They left big chunks of her all over the place, just covered up with the grass," the victim's sister Rosalinda told the media outlet.

"We have to go see the place because we wanted some kind of closure, and to be right there, looking at the ground, and then all of a sudden, seeing chunks of her, is horrible."

"Even when they go and pick up a dog from the street they take more time."

Chavez's father, Christopher told the media outlet that he was able to pocket pieces of his daughter's bones, skull and teeth in the days after her death.

However, the woman's family believes the careless handling of her remains might be because the victim was homeless.