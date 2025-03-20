US Woman, 57, Allegedly Drowned Dog In Airport Restroom After Pet Couldn't Board Flight

A 57-year-old woman in the US has been arrested for allegedly drowning her dog in an airport restroom after being told she couldn't take her pet on a plane. According to The Independent, the incident took place in December last year at Orlando International Airport where authorities responded after a report of a dead animal in the women's bathroom "before security checkpoints". An investigation then led police to Alison Agatha Lawrence, who was arrested on Tuesday for aggravated animal abuse, a third-degree felony.

According to The Independent, the woman was attempting to board a flight but lacked the required paperwork to allow a dog on board. The 57-year-old then drowned her dog in the airport toilet and discarded the remains in the trash before going through the security checkpoints. Airport cleaning staff made the disturbing discovery, the outlet reported.

Lawrence was arrested after police issued a warrant for her arrest based on evidence from the day of the incident. She was arrested nearly three months later and taken into custody. After her Tuesday arrest, she has since posted a $5,000 bond, per the arrest record.

Lawrence's neighbours believe she owned a white poodle. Lawrence's sister, on the other hand, said that she didn't know anything about the allegations, or her sister's whereabouts. She added that Lawrence didn't have a phone.

Also Read | Finland Is World's Happiest Country For 8th Year Straight, India Stands At...

According to the People, Animal Rights Foundation of Florida animal activist Bryan Wilson said, "Obviously, we were shocked when we heard a woman had effectively drowned her companion animal all because she couldn't get on a plane."

"This is not a bottle of water or an oversized bottle of shampoo," he added.

Separately, after hearing about the incident, State Senator Tom Leek, who recently filed an animal cruelty offences bill, told his colleagues on the Senate floor: "This is yet another horrible example of why I filed (the bill) related to animal cruelty, which strengthens criminal penalties for those who do harm to innocent animals."

"It is my commitment to have this good bill pass the Florida Senate and the Florida House of Representatives and sent to Governor Ron DeSantis for his signature," he added.