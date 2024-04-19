US Vetoes Palestinian Request For Full UN Membership

US on Thursday vetoed a Security Council measure on a Palestinian bid for full United Nations membership.

The United States on Thursday vetoed a Security Council measure on a Palestinian bid for full United Nations membership.

The draft resolution, which was introduced by Algeria and "recommends to the General Assembly that the State of Palestine be admitted to membership of the United Nations," received 12 votes in favor, two abstentions and one against.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)