US Veterinarian Accused Of Choking And Hitting Pets Arrested: Report

The veterinarian physically abused several dogs and kittens.

A veterinarian has been arrested in the United States on charges of animal cruelty, assault and forgery. Dr Javier Diaz, 46, was arrested on Friday after an investigation carried out by the Humane Law Enforcement Unit (HLEU) of SPCA Westchester and local detectives.

Dr Diaz carried out the brutalities against pet animals between April 9 and 27. He also falsified vaccination records, said investigators.

NBC reported that photos obtained by the investigators show Dr Diaz physically abusing pets left in his care. One of the photos shows him choking a dog to the point of unconsciousness. The NBC report also said that he one kicked a three-legged German Shepherd dog.

"He was kicking some animals. He was punching other animals in the ribs," Earnest Lungaro of the Westchester SPCA was quoted as saying by the publication.

Dr Diaz owned and operated the Main Street Animal Hospital in Elmsford, New York.

He allegedly mistreated pet animals on at least six occasions between the said time period. In one instance, he allegedly hit a kitten with canine nail clippers before shoving them in the animal's mouth, causing gum lacerations, Newsweek reported.

In another instance, the veterinarian punched a Chihuahua dog to make it stop crying while being kept in a crate.

A Labrador Retriever had his front paw twisted and a nail clipper jabbed in its ribs, said the investigators. The dog was then kicked in the ribs.

The authorities were “sickened” by the acts of Dr Diaz, which made pet animals "to suffer unjustifiable pain and suffering," the Newsweek report further said.

The investigators have now asked residents of the city to reach out to them if they believe their pets were harmed by Dr Diaz.