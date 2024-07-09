US Urges PM Modi To Raise Ukraine 'Sovereignty' With Putin During Meet

Prime Minister Modi met Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Monday.

The United States called Monday on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to emphasize Ukraine's territorial integrity as he met in Russia with President Vladimir Putin on the eve of a NATO summit in Washington.

"We would urge India, as we do any country which engages with Russia, to make clear that any resolution to the conflict in Ukraine needs to be one that respects the UN Charter with respect to Ukraine's territorial integrity, Ukraine's sovereignty," State Department spokesman Matthew Miller told reporters.

"India is a strategic partner with whom we engage in a full and frank dialogue, and that includes on our concerns about the relationship with Russia," he said.

Miller said, however, that he was unaware of specific conversations with India about PM Modi's visit to Russia.

The United States has built strong relations with India, seeing it as a powerful partner in the face of the rise of China, with President Joe Biden inviting PM Modi for a state visit a year ago.

India has a longstanding relationship with Moscow dating to the Cold War and has refused to join Western sanctions over the Ukraine war, instead turning to Russia for discounted energy imports.

