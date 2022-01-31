US Trying To 'Whip Up Hysetria': Russia Amid Tensions With Ukraine

Fresh tensions have emerged between Russia and Ukraine. (File photo)

Russian UN Ambassador Vasily Nebenzya accused the United States of trying to "whip up hysteria" by pushing for a UN Security Council debate over Ukraine on Monday.

US representative Linda Thomas-Greenfield retorted that Moscow's deployment of more than 100,000 troops along Ukraine's borders justified the debate at the Security Council, which opened after Russia's push to cancel it was rejected with 10 out of 15 members backing Washington.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)