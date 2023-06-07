US Town Gives Final Farewell To Dog Fighting Cancer By Turning Up For Its Last Walk

Mellow the dog with its owner before the start of the walk on Saturday.

A dog that touched the hearts of an entire town in United States' Pennsylvania was given a final farewell by the residents, according to a report in New York Post. Mellow the dog has walked the streets of Dupont with owner Kevin Curry twice since 2019. But the canine was recently diagnosed with fast-spreading lymphoma - a cancer of the lymphatic system, which is part of the body's germ-fighting network. So Mr Curry led Mellow on one final walk on Saturday as the disease makes the walks harder.

"It is a heartwarming and heartbreaking story," KJ Warunek, a resident, told the Post.

"There were at least 25 people on the first block. When I looked to the next block, there was another 20. I'm going to say that was how the whole walk went," she added.

Some people left heartfelt note for the dog in neighbours' mailboxes, the outlet further said.

Mr Curry had posted a map showing the route he and Mellow would be taking, with a message on behalf of the dog saying "thank you for making my life so good".

A Facebook post was also shared by a local on behalf of Mellow. It read: "I am so grateful to have such a caring neighbours and live in a community that looks out for one another so well. I'm not sure when exactly I will go, but each day over the past few weeks has been a struggle for me to get around the neighbourhood like I used to."

Ms Warunek said the locals gave the greatest send-off the pup could have hoped for.

"He even got free ice cream at Choo Choo's, our local shop," she said.