US To Summon Russian Envoy Over Downing Of Drone Over Black Sea

A Russian Su-27 fighter jet downed a US military drone over the Black Sea (Representational)

The United States will on Tuesday afternoon summon Russia's ambassador to Washington after a Russian Su-27 fighter jet downed a US military drone over the Black Sea, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said.

The US ambassador to Moscow has conveyed a strong message to Russia's foreign affairs ministry and U.S. officials had briefed allies and partners over the incident, Price told reporters on a phone briefing.

