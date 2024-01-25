US To Soon Have World's 6th Tallest Building. And It Won't Be in New York

The project called, 'The Boardwalk at Bricktown' , if approved, would be 1,907-foot tall.

The United States could soon have a new tallest building and its location has come as a surprise. If the plans are approved, the skyscraper will not be anywhere near New York but in an unlikely metropolis, Oklahoma City, as per a report in ABC News.

The new proposal was unveiled by AO Architects and real estate developer Matteson Capital. The project called, 'The Boardwalk at Bricktown', if approved, would be a 1,907-foot skyscraper. It would also be the sixth tallest building in the world.

"The symbolic height honours the year that Oklahoma was admitted as the 46th state of the United States," Matteson Capital said in a statement. They also intend to "request a variance from the city's zoning board to construct the mammoth project."

According to AO Architects, it would encompass over three acres and over two million square feet of residential, hospitality, retail, dining and entertainment. It would have hotel and residential towers that will "each feature their own unique luxe amenities, creating a dynamic urban hub for tenants and visitors."

The project would have three towers, each measuring 345 feet, and a fourth tower, known as Legends Tower, which would reach 1,907 feet. They said, "Dining, retail, and open plazas elevate and energize the streetscape, forging interaction, connection and inviting the world to experience the best OKC has to offer. A catalyst for urban evolution, The Boardwalk embodies the spirited essence of Oklahoma City, honouring its rich past, dynamic present, and promising future."

The developers added, "Spanning approximately 5 million square feet, the project is a mixed-use marvel, including a 480-key Dream Hotel by Hyatt with 85 residential serviced condominiums in the Dream Tower; an additional 350-key Hyatt hotel with 100 serviced condominiums in the Legends Tower; 1,776 residential units ranging from market-rate to affordable workforce and luxury options; and a vibrant retail and restaurant scene with over 110,000 square feet of space designated for commercial use, food and beverage, and a workforce development centre for the community at the street and second levels."

However, instead of merely asking for a variance, the company would have to get the site rezoned, according to municipal officials.

The One World Trade Center in New York City, which was opened in 2014 and is 1,776 feet tall, is the tallest skyscraper in the United States at the moment. If constructed, the proposed structure would surpass the tower by 131 feet.