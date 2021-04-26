US To Share Up To 60 Million AstraZeneca Vaccine Doses Globally: White House

The Associated Press earlier on Monday reported the doses would be shared in coming months (File)

The United States will start to share up to 60 million doses of AstraZeneca Plc's COVID-19 vaccine doses with other countries as they become available, White House senior COVID-19 adviser Andy Slavitt said on Monday.

"U.S. to release 60 million AstraZeneca doses to other countries as they become available," he wrote on Twitter.

BREAKING: U.S. to release 60 million Astra Zeneca doses to other countries as they become available. — Andy Slavitt (@aslavitt46) April 26, 2021

The Associated Press earlier on Monday reported the doses would be shared in coming months following a federal safety review.

NEW: U.S. announces plan to share AstraZeneca #COVID19 vaccine doses with the world. 60 million doses to be shared as they become available.



Global pandemics require global cooperation. — Dr. Vivek Murthy, U.S. Surgeon General (@Surgeon_General) April 26, 2021

The Biden administration in March said it would send roughly 4 million of the drugmaker's vaccine to Canada and Mexico and is under growing pressure now to expand sharing of its stockpile with India and other countries.