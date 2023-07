Biden administration has agreed to send controversial cluster bombs to Ukraine as a part of aid package.

US President Joe Biden on Friday said sending cluster munitions to Ukraine was a "difficult decision" but Ukraine needed them as it was running out of ammunition in its war against the Russian invasion.

"It was a very difficult decision on my part. And by the way, I discussed this with our allies," Biden told CNN. "The Ukrainians are running out of ammunition."

